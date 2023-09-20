Screenshot from Disney+ YouTube channel

New scenes were revealed in the latest teaser of the upcoming series adaptation of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

In the less than 2-minute video, Percy (Walker Scobell) enters Camp Half-Blood and meets Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) together with Chiron (Glynn Turman).

The final scene also shows Scobell finally using the titular character's sword named Riptide.

The "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series is set to air on Disney+ on December 20.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is pentalogy book series set in the mid-2000s and follows Percy Jackson who discovers that he is the son of Poseidon who was prohibited to have children post-World War II.

Its first two books were adapted by 20th Century Fox into a movie, "The Lightning Thief" in 2010 and "The Sea of Monsters" in 2013, led by Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson.

RELATED VIDEO: