American author Rick Riordan confirmed Wednesday that the series adaptation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is coming to Disney+ soon.

"The wait is over, Demigods. I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens," Riordan said in an announcement.

"The smart folks of Disney Plus have given us the green light," he added.

Riordan said British director James Bobin will be directing the show's pilot episode.

"James is a terrific person and is also an incredibly talented director who recently directed the pilot for Disney Plus’ Mysterious Benedict Society which I loved," he said.

"James knows the Percy Jackson books well. His kids are fans so we’re in great hands. Thanks to all of you for your excitement about this series, it’s gonna be great."

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is pentalogy book series set in the mid-2000s and follows Percy Jackson who discovers that he is the son of Poseidon who was prohibited to have children post-World War II.

Its first two books were adapted by 20th Century Fox into a movie, "The Lightning Thief" in 2010 and "The Sea of Monsters" in 2013, led by Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson.