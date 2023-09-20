Screenshot from iWantTFC YouTube channel.

MANILA — Three Korean boys' love series will be streaming soon on iWantTFC with a Filipino dub.

In an announcement, iWantTFC said that "Semantic Error," "Our Dating Sim" and "Love Mate" will be the latest titles to be included in the streaming platform.

"Feel the kilig x 3!!! Because these 3 Korean BL series are coming to you on iWantTFC!" it said.

Several iWantTFC Originals titles are now also available on YouTube worldwide, the streaming app recently announced.

