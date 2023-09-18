LIST: These iWantTFC Originals are on YouTube worldwide

Several iWantTFC Originals titles are now be available on YouTube worldwide, the streaming app recently announced.

These include "Bola Bola" led by Francine Diaz and "Lyric and Beat" starring Andrea Brilliantes, Kyle Echarri, Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, and Seth Fedelin.

Queer series "Oh Mando" starring Kokoy Dos Santos, Alex Diaz, and Barbie Imperial, along with the series follow-up of "The Boy Foretold By The Stars" titled "Love Beneath the Stars" led by Adrian Lindayag and Kean Johnson.

Also available are "Taiwan the You Love" by Barbie Imperial, Paolo Angeles, and Stephen Rong, "Unloving U" by Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, and "Uncoupling" by Yam Concepcion and Joseph Marco.

All the series will be available on the iWantTFC YouTube channel.

