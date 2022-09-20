Kimpoy Feliciano celebrates a decade in showbiz

MANILA – Actor and vlogger Kimpoy Feliciano turned to social media on Monday to mark an important milestone in his career.

Posting photos of himself from a decade ago, he said: “Celebrating my 10TH YEAR in the Showbiz Industry! September 2012, I got to be the front cover of Pinoy Magazine as ‘The Hottest Online Heartthrob.’”

Feliciano said he owes everything he has today to that “innocent man.”

“Thank you little Kimpoy for pushing-through, for knowing what you want and for not letting challenges stop you from achieving your dreams,” he said.

To end his post, Feliciano declared: “I'm proud of you and I celebrate you today!”

As a vlogger, Feliciano has gained a huge online fanbase over the years.

As of writing, he has 1.61 million subscribers on YouTube.

