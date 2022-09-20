Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim expressed their excitement over their comeback film "Always," an adaptation of the 2011 South Korean blockbuster drama.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Chiu talked about her experience doing a romantic drama movie.

"It's just my hunger to do acting again after so long. Inaral ko rin talaga and watching Korean movies hindi ba parang nung pandemic napamahal tayo sa Korean world. So, nandoon ang atake nila na malambot lang pero at the same time may puso talaga," Chiu said of shifting from doing rom-coms and horror films to romantic drama.

Asked of her dream Korean role, Chiu said: "Naku napakarami pa po. Siyempre ang ganda ng gawa. Not saying na hindi maganda ang Pinoy, pero masarap lang sa gumawa ng Korean adaptation."

Chiu and Lim said they are really excited for the moviegoers to see their version of "Always."

"Natutuwa kami kasi nga kanina sa presscon sinabi namin na we grew up with our audience. Nakita nila from when we started na romcom and now mas mature na 'yung roles and emotions na ibibigay namin," Lim said.

In the interview, Chiu said knowing each other was a big help in shooting the film.

"Siguro it helps na we know each other and we are always together and nandoon 'yung comfortability namin sa isa't isa, kaya siguro naging ganun ang pelikula," Chiu said.

"Mabilis lang naman 'yung pagiging ilang, natawa lang kami kasi ang tagal na naming hindi magka-work. It feels different this time around dahil iba na 'yung experience na bitbit niya, iba ang experience na bitbit ko," Lim added.

