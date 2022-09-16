From rom-coms, Kim and Xian level up to serious drama

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim at the press conference of 'Always.' Photo from Viva Films' Instagram account



MANILA -- Celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim have taken seven years before they were paired anew on the big screen. Their last team-up together was Antoinette Jadaone’s romantic-comedy, “All You Need Is Pag-ibig” (2015).

In 2020 though, Chiu and Lim teamed up in the teleserye “Love Thy Woman.” As such they are both excited about their first project for Viva Films, an adaptation of the 2011 South Korean blockbuster drama “Always,” starring So Ji-sub and Han Hyo-joo.

“I am really excited that we were both given a project together,” Chiu told ABS-CBN News. “Xian, as a director now, he guided me in our scenes together.

“Sometimes, nakalimutan ko na bulag pala ako in our scenes. Si Direk Dado [Lumibao] would remind me and Xian helped in guiding me.

“‘Yung pagiging comfortable namin towards one another, hindi na hinihingi ni Direk Dado. Hindi na rin namin siya pinapahirapan, dahil comfortable kami ni Xian with each other. We constantly guided one another. So, it was easy in our work environment.”

Surprisingly, even if they are together in real life as sweethearts, Chiu and Lim felt a bit awkward when they faced the cameras anew.

“Ang tagal din naming hindi nakakagawa ng pelikula,” Lim admitted. “Nakakapanibago. Noong una nga kaming nagkasama in front of the cameras, there was a bit of feeling uncomfortable and shy, in way.

“Sa totoo lang, iba talaga ang environment ng paggawa ng pelikula. We were asking each other, ‘Paano ba?’ We told each other, ‘Wait, let’s take a step back and try to figure this out.’ The feeling of being back and working with Kim again on the big screen is such a joy.”

Chiu is very thankful that she was given her first project under Viva Films. “Finally, I was allowed to do a film outside ABS-CBN,” she said. “Nabigyan ako ng South Korean adaptation. Ang tagal din namin kasing hindi gumawa ng movie together ni Xian.

“One of the biggest challenges na haharapin namin ni Xian, aside from our comeback on the big screen here in ‘Always,’ ay tulungan namin na mag-come back ang mga tao na panoorin ang local movies sa sinehan.

“When we hear kasi these days na may movie sa sinehan, mga Marvel ang pinapanood ng tao. Sana this time, we can convince the public to go back to the theaters and watch our movie on the big screen.

“Mas maganda, mas malaki. Kasama mo ang loved ones mo. Mag-iyakan kayo, magtawanan kayo, ma-in love kayo, kumain kayo sa labas, mas masaya. Na-miss din natin gawin ‘yung ganu’n.

“Before the pandemic, we would do that. Ang hilig nating manood ng movie. Sana this time, we can pave the way for people to watch movies again at the cinema.”

Lim insisted watching a film on the big screen with your whole family or friends gives a different kind of feeling.

“I think iba rin ang feeling to watch the movie with your whole family. You will experience the sound, you will feel the art of making the movie, ‘yung pinaghirapan ni Direk Dado. Iba rin ‘yung bonding niyo ng family. We’re proud na sa atin ito.

“Nag-iba na rin kasi ang dynamics ng filmmaking ngayon compared to eight years ago. Even the storytelling is so much different now. We’re here and we’re very excited. We are counting on the support of the public.”

With a screenplay by Mel Mendoza del Rosario, “Always” was offered to Chiu and Lim after they wrapped up "Love Thy Woman” in 2020.

“It took us more than two years to finally do this film,” Chiu said. “Mahabang talakayan. Never akong nabigyan ng ganitong genre ng movie. Palaging rom-com or horror. This ‘Always’ is simply heartfelt. Simple lang ang kwento, pero may kirot.”

Coming from their early films together – “Bride for Rent,” “Bakit Hindi Ka Crush ng Crush Mo?” and “All You Need Is Pag-ibig” – “Always” is a “huge jump” for Chiu and Lim to venture into a serious, dramatic film.

“Wow, Kim, nag-iiyakan tayo sa scenes natin in front of the film cameras,” Lim noted. “Ang bigat ng pinagdadaanan ng bawat character namin. Merong takot. But at the same time, ‘yung ganu’ng takot ang sarap i-channel to the characters we’re portraying.

“This is something that we haven’t done before. This is for our audience and for our new audience who will watch us in ‘Always.’ We’re so excited that this film will be shown on the big screen. Iba ang emotions na dadalhin namin sa film na ‘to. We can’t wait.”

Chiu acknowledged “Always” is for the fans who have supported them all these years. “This is our gift to them. Feeling ko tumanda kami, nag-mature kami before their eyes. From bubbly, we grew old together. We grew old with our fans.

“We still count on their support and I hope mas madagdagan pa ang mga taong magmamahal sa amin ni Xian.”

Added Lim: “Looking back. From our young fans and supporters, before six or seven years old lang. Today, teenagers na. Nagugulat kami. I agreed with Kim that we grew with our audience. That feels great. Fans became family.

“After all these years, we still see them. That’s a surreal experience to unfold our relationship before the eyes of our fans and supporters.”

Chiu also admitted they are now more mature in their acting compared to eight years ago, much more in their first teleserye together, “My Binondo Girl” (2011).

“We always collaborate what we need to do now in our scenes,” Chiu said. “Minsan nagkakagulatan na lang kami. Pakiramdaman in doing our scenes together. I think it helps also na kilala namin ang isa’t isa.



“There are times when I want Xian to shine in a particular scene or he wants me to shine in another scene. Hindi kami magsasapawan.”

Lim agreed that after working together for over a decade, he and Chiu had developed their trust on each other when they will execute a certain scene. “At the same time, we also trust our director to guide us in the scenes,” he said.

“Definitely, it helps that we have been together off screen and now that we are working again onscreen, we know what to do.”

Their chemistry is so natural, as observed by their director. “Magugulat na lang ako that even on the actual scenes, dadagdagan nila ang ginagawa nila,” Lumibao said. “It comes out so naturally. Hindi ‘yun lalabas kung wala ang chemistry nila. They will not pull that off.”

Lumibao’s verson of “Always” is faithful to the flow of the Korean narrative. “In this Filipino version, mas naglagay kami ng kilig at mas emotionally dramatic towards the ending,” Lumibao said.

“’Yung sensibilities of this ‘Always,’ adapted more sa Filipino audience. The characters of Kim and Xian here are warm and more human. Naramdaman natin ang pain and struggle nilang dalawa as the film progressed.”

Lumibao is thrilled and excited that “Always” will finally hit the big screen starting September 28.

“I really prayed that this film will be shown sa theaters,” the director said. “Mas maganda ang experience sa sinehan. At the same time, natatakot din ako. Nasa pandemic pa tayo. But I trust that Kim and Xian can pull the audience back to watching on the big screen with this project.”

Related video: