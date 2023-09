Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM artist Rob Deniel opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Tuesday with his band, as they performed his hits "Sinta," "Ulap" and "Ang Pag-Ibig."

"Ang pinaka-inspiration ko talaga is all about love. Hindi lang siya about romantic relationship, it's all about friendship, family. Generally all about love," Deniel said.

Deniel appeared on "It's Showtime" stage to promote his latest single "RomCom," which was just released last month.