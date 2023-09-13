MYX Live Season 3 promises edgier performances

MANILA -- MYX Live is returning for its third season season with electrifying performances from some of the industry’s top and fast-rising artists.



MYX Live has always been about showcasing the undeniable talents of artists in their purest form. With a one-camera setup, audiences can expect a stripped-down, intimate performance that allows artists to flex their raw talent.

This season, MYX Live promises to be bolder, edgier, and more authentic than ever before.



Starting on September 15, MYX Live Season 3 will air every Friday at 7 p.m. on MYX's linear channels or on its 24/7 live feed and video on demand through www.myx.global.



For MYX Live Season 3, get ready to be blown away by performances from Ben&Ben, Sugarcane, Kaia, Maki, Last Section, PlayerTwo, Leanne & Naara, and Rob Deniel.



Audiences can expect fresh, live, and raw music combined with a visually compelling aesthetic. MYX Live Season 3 is the ultimate viewing (and listening) pleasure, offering an unadulterated experience that celebrates the true essence of music.

