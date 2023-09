MANILA -- OPM singer Nina is set to stage a birthday concert "Only Nina" on November 8 at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura in Taguig.

The one-night music event will be directed by John Prats with Bobby Velasco as the musical director.

"Are you guys ready to get together for my very special birthday concert?" she wrote on Facebook.



Tickets for the concert are available via SM Ticket outlets or online via smtickets.com and at District One, BGC.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC