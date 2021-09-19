Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo showed off his singing skills as he took the "ASAP" stage on Sunday.

Tulfo, known for his public service program in TV5, joined Zsa Zsa Padilla and Nina in singing Rey Valera's "Kung Kailangan Mo Ako."

Following the peformance, Tulfo said it felt surreal to be on "ASAP Natin 'To."

"Dati-rati kasi, pinapanood ko lang kayo. Ngayon, nandito na ako. Parang hindi kapani-paniwala," he told Padilla and host Gary Valenciano.

Tulfo also urged ABS-CBN and TV5 viewers to "join forces."

"Mga Kapatid, andito ako sa Kapamilya. Magsama-sama tayo para lalong lumakas ang ating puwersa," he said.

TV5 began airing "ASAP Natin 'To" last January, helping the Sunday concert program expand its viewership on free TV.

ABS-CBN was forced to cease its free TV operations last year following a House of Representatives committee's decision to reject the Kapamilya network's bid for a new broadcast franchise.

