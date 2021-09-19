WATCH: BGYO, BINI share 'ASAP' stage

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Rising P-pop groups BGYO and BINI teamed up on Sunday for a special number on "ASAP Natin 'To."

Clad in black outfits, the sibling groups that trained under ABS-CBN's Star Hunt Academy performed their debut songs again on "ASAP."

The collaboration comes ahead of the groups' joint concert in November.

BGYO, composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki, made its debut last January with "The Light." Last month, the group released its latest single "The Baddest."

Meanwhile, BINI — which consists of Jhoanna, Mikha, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Stacey, Sheena, and Maloi — debuted in June with "Born To Win."

Both BINI and BGYO signed as artists of Star Magic and the record label Star Music in December 2020.