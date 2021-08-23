BINI, BGYO to hold ‘sibling’ concert in November

BINI and BGYO both trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy before their respective official debut as a P-pop group. Courtesy of Metro.Style / Instagram: @lofficielph

MANILA — The concert dates of the “sibling” show of BINI and BGYO have been announced.

The fast-rising P-pop groups will come together for the joint presentation on November 6 and 7, ABS-CBN announced on Sunday.

“BINI-BGYO: The Concert” will be livestreamed via KTX.ph.

IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING!!! 🎶🎤



Mark your calendars for BINI and BGYO’s back-to-back sibling concert this November 6 and 7! 🤩 #BINIxBGYOsibcon pic.twitter.com/WzCh9iFocs — ABS-CBN Entertainment (@ABSCBN) August 22, 2021

BINI and BGYO, which trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, officially debuted in June and January, respectively.

BGYO, composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki, recently ranked No. 1 in the global Next Big Sound Chart, leading up to the August 20 release of its comeback single “The Baddest.”

Consisting of Jhoanna, Mikha, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Stacey, Sheena, and Maloi, BINI, meanwhile, made an early splash with a half-year pre-debut era with the single “Da Coconut Nut” before releasing their launch track “Born To Win.”

Both BINI and BGYO officially signed as artists of Star Magic and the record label Star Music in December 2020.