MANILA - Janella Salvador has returned to the studio, which seems to signal the start of her recording sessions for her upcoming album.

On Instagram, the actress posted numerous photos from inside a recording room, tagging ABS-CBN's Star Music and its creative director, Jonathan Manalo.

“It has finally, finally, finally… officially begun. I hope you’re ready,” she wrote in the caption.

The official handle of Star Music responded to Salvador’s post, saying: “Sooo ready!”

In addition to her apparent album project, Salvador announced last March that she is also set to stage a concert this year.

“Last year was my 10th year. I might have a concert this year,” she said then.

Although she refused to disclose any further details, Salvador hinted that she is already preparing for the special show.



Fresh from the success of "Mars Ravelo's Darna,” Salvador said she plans to concentrate on her music but she’s open to doing another television series, or even movies.

Salvador is set to star in the movie “Under Parallel Skies” with Thai actor Win Metawin.