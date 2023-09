Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM band Dilaw opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It 's Showtime" on Monday with their latest single "Orasa" which they released last September 1.

The band from Baguio City also performed their big hit "Uhaw."

"'Orasa' walang (letrang) n. Para po 'yan sa lahat ng mga bumabalik-balik kung kanino man kayo bumabalik," the band said of their new song.