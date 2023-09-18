All 'Fractured' episodes to stream on YouTube

Handout photo.

All the episodes of the new iWantTFC series "Fractured," led by Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, will be streaming on YouTube.

For the first time, "Fractured" will have a worldwide simultaneous release of this title on both iWantTFC and iWantTFC YouTube Channel.

“Fractured” tells the story of a dream vacation becoming bloody chaos as a group of influencers get stuck in an island.

New episodes will be available every Friday, 8 p.m.

Diaz and Fedelin, collectively known as FranSeth, are joined by Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Daniela Stranner, Jeremiah Lisbo, Kaori Oinuma, Jennica Garcia, Mylene Dizon and KaladKaren in the series.

Produced by ABS-CBN Entertainment, Dreamscape Entertainment and KreativDen, "Fractured" will be directed by Thop Nazareno and written by John Bedia and Lawrence Nicodemus.

This will be the second project of FranSeth on-screen after being part of the primetime series “Dirty Linen.”

