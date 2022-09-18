Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA (UPDATE) — Khimo Gumatay on Sunday was hailed as the winner of "Idol Philippines" season 2.

Gumatay got 89 percent of the combined votes of judges and the public, besting rivals Ryssi Avila and Kice.

"Alam kong malaking responsibilidad 'to pero gagawin ko, ito na ang bagong simula ulit. Pagbubutihan ko pa ulit," Gumatay said in his acceptance speech.

Gumatay impressed judge Gary Valenciano with his message of new beginnings through his own rendition of "Bagong Simula" by Jem Macatuno. He also performed his new song "My Time" composed by Jeremy Glinoga.

"Pinatunayan mo talaga na this whole journey is a new beginning for you and tonight, ang ganda ng pagka-communicate mo sa tao na hindi ka tumayo riyan para mapanood ka ng tao pero para mapakinggan ka ng bawat isa, na marinig ka ng bawat isa roon sa mensahe ng kanta mo," Valenciano said.

Avila performed "Lilim" by Victory Worship while Kice sang "Your Love" by Alamid. They also sang their new songs "Totoo Na ‘To" composed by Rox Santos for Avila and "Angels" composed by Jon Guelas for Kice.

The winner of the "Idol Philippines" season will take home a franchise from Dermacare worth P3 million, a recording contract from ABS-CBN Music, P1 million cash, and a house and lot worth P2.5 million from Camella Homes.

Gumatay impressed the judges on the last day of auditions with his rendition of “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder, earning him the nods of Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, Chito Miranda, and Moira dela Torre.

The 22-year-old from Makati survived the group round with his own take of “Kapag Ako Ay Nagmahal" by Jolina Magdangal along with Paul Macalindong and Bryan Chong.

He was the lone survivor of his team in the Do-Or-Die game with their own take of “I Want To Know What Love Is" by Foreigner.

Gumatay went on to the live shows after surviving the Solo Round with his own style of the hit Sarah Geromino song “Tala”.

He was consistently safe in the live rounds except in the Top 8 week where he found himself in the bottom 4 with his rendition of “Hataw Na” by Valenciano.

