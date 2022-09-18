Edu Manzano shares photos from wedding of daughter Addie

MANILA - Amanda Danielle, or Addie, daughter of veteran actor-host Edu Manzano with former model Rina Samson, is now married.

Manzano took to social media to share photos from the intimate wedding of Addie and her partner Jared Glassman.

“Just a few teaser pics of Addie’s & Jared’s (Manzano-Glasssman) wedding the other day,” Manzano captioned his post.

The actor said it’s beautiful to see two people so completely in love with each other.

“I wish them the world,” he added.

Addie announced her engagement on social media on January 2.

"i can’t believe i get to have this love forever!!!! 🤍🤍🤍," Addie wrote on her Instagram page.

In 2013, Manzano declined offers for his daughter Addie and son Enzo to join showbiz after the siblings' much-talked about appearance on "Minute to Win It" during host Luis Manzano's birthday episode.

Luis is the the elder Manzano's son with actress-turned-politician Vilma Santos.

At the time, the veteran actor said that finishing school was a priority for Enzo and Addie, who wants to have a career in communications off camera.