MANILA—Amanda Danielle, or Addie, daughter of veteran actor-host Edu Manzano with former model Rina Samson, is engaged.

Manzano took to social media to share his thoughts about his only daughter's recent engagement.



Aside from posting a throwback photo of him and Addie, Manzano also uploaded snaps of his daughter's engagement to Jared Glassman.

"This little lady just got engaged to a great guy. Didn’t dawn on me that Addie is now all of 28," Manzano wrote on his Instagram page.

"Am very happy I went to NY last October to see how much they loved each other. Welcome to the MANZANO Family Mr. Jared Glassman. I wish you both all the love in the world 💚💚💚."



Addie announced her engagement on social media on January 2.

"i can’t believe i get to have this love forever!!!! 🤍🤍🤍," Addie wrote on her Instagram page.

In 2013, Manzano declined offers for his daughter Addie and son Enzo to join showbiz after the siblings' much-talked about appearance on "Minute to Win It" during host Luis Manzano's birthday episode.

Luis is the the elder Manzano's son with actress-turned-politician Vilma Santos.



At the time, the veteran actor that finishing school was a priority for Enzo, an incoming freshman at De La Salle University, and Addie, who wants to have a career in communications off camera.

