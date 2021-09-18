Adrian Manibale, Anthony Castillo, and Reiven Umali have a shot at winning the fifth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" after garnering the highest number of combined judges' scores among eight finalists.

Froilan Cedilla, Psalm Manalo, Gem Cristian, Lorraine Galvez, and Aixia Mallary did not make the final cut.

Manibale was first to perform and kicked off the battle with a soulful medley of songs by hit-making band Ben&Ben.

Castillo presented next and gave a string of Whitney Houston covers before Umali took the stage with heartbreaking Moira dela Torre tunes in soaring notes.

The winner will be determined via a mix of the judges' scores and online and text votes.

