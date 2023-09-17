Why Doja Cat named her new song 'Balut'

American rapper Doja Cat has explained why she named her new song "Balut", with netizens speculating it could be related to a Filipino street food.
In an Instagram story posted Saturday, Doja said that it signifies a "bird that's being eaten alive" relating it to the toxicity over Twitter, now named as X.
"(I) named the song 'balut' because it signifies a bird that's being eaten alive. It's a metaphor for Twitter stans and the death of Twitter toxicity. The beginning of 'X' and the end of 'tweets'," she said.
Doja recently clinched her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with her new single "Paint The Town Red," which rose to the top spot from No. 3 after spending five weeks on the charts.
She is known for her hits on TikTok and is currently enjoying a boom in her career with her latest studio album “Planet Her.”
Doja Cat has one Grammy award under her belt for "Kiss Me More" with SZA for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It was both Doja's and SZA's first Grammy award.
