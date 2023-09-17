Why Doja Cat named her new song 'Balut'

American singer Doja Cat poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, on September 12, 2023. Sarah Yenesel, EPA-EFE.

American rapper Doja Cat has explained why she named her new song "Balut", with netizens speculating it could be related to a Filipino street food.

In an Instagram story posted Saturday, Doja said that it signifies a "bird that's being eaten alive" relating it to the toxicity over Twitter, now named as X.

Screenshot from Doja Cat's Instagram stories.

"(I) named the song 'balut' because it signifies a bird that's being eaten alive. It's a metaphor for Twitter stans and the death of Twitter toxicity. The beginning of 'X' and the end of 'tweets'," she said.

Doja recently clinched her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with her new single "Paint The Town Red," which rose to the top spot from No. 3 after spending five weeks on the charts.

She is known for her hits on TikTok and is currently enjoying a boom in her career with her latest studio album “Planet Her.”

Doja Cat has one Grammy award under her belt for "Kiss Me More" with SZA for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It was both Doja's and SZA's first Grammy award.

