Screenshot from 'Paint The Town Red' music video.

American rapper Doja Cat clinched her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with her new single "Paint The Town Red," which rose to the top spot from No. 3 after spending five weeks on the charts.

Based on the report, the song drew 32.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, 27.7 million streams, and sold 8,000 downloads in the September 1-7 tracking week, according to Luminate.

This is Doja Cat's second No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 after "Say So" with Nicki Minaj in 2020.

"Paint The Town Red" is also the latest rap song to top the said chart since “Super Freaky Girl" in August 2022.

"I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves settled for the second spot, followed by "Fast Car" by Luke Combs and "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift.

Former chart topper "Last Night" is now in fifth place, followed by "Dance The Night" by Dua Lipa and "Snooze" by SZA.

Completing the list are "Fukumean" by Gunna, "vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo, and "Calm Down: by Rema and Selena Gomez.

Doja Cat is known for her hits on TikTok and is currently enjoying a boom in her career with her latest studio album “Planet Her.”

She has one Grammy award under her belt for "Kiss Me More" with SZA for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It was both Doja Cat's and SZA's first Grammy award.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: