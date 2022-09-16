LOOK: Lovi Poe wows with bikini figure in Italy

Actress Lovi Poe wowed her followers with her fit figure on Friday, as she shared snaps of her vacation in Italy.

Poe was, in her fans’ words, a “fitspiration” in her bikini that showed her toned abs and lean physique.

“Showing off my bubbly side,” Poe captioned the photos, which saw her lounging with a drink in hand.

The picture was taken in Como, Italy, Poe’s latest stop in her European vacation after the back-to-back filming of her projects.

Prior to the trip, Poe juggled two major projects as a first-time Kapamilya — the iWantTFC series “Sleep With Me” and the Viu adaptation of South Korea’s “Flower of Evil.”

The queer love story, which co-stars Janine Gutierrez, had a successful run on the streaming platform; while the thriller drama with Piolo Pascual continues to draw praise from viewers.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC