MANILA — Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo marked 9 years as a couple on Friday, with the actor sharing a glimpse of their date to celebrate the occasion.

On Instagram, Guidicelli posted a video of him and Geronimo sharing a light moment during what appears to be lunch outdoors, set to a rendition of “La Vie en rose.”

“9 years with the love of my life. I love you,” Guidicelli wrote, tagging the pop superstar’s account.

In the earlier years of their romance, Guidicelli and Geronimo opted to keep their relationship low-profile.

Two of their milestones, in fact, were confirmed belatedly after more or less a year. When Geronimo admitted, in 2014, that Guidicelli was her boyfriend, they had already been a couple for almost a year. And when Guidicelli announced their engagement in 2019, a year had already passed since the actual proposal.

Their February 2020 wedding, too, was shrouded in secrecy — and controversy.

Since they exchanged vows, however, the two have increasingly become more open about their marriage, particularly through Gudicelli’s social media updates and vlogs.

