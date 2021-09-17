Gerald Anderson on critics: Maraming feeling perfect

Photo from Gerald Anderson's Instagram account

MANILA -- Actor Gerald Anderson, who had been the subject of criticism for his past romantic relationships, took a swipe at netizens for meddling too much on his personal life.

In a vlog uploaded by his friend Dave Dalisay, Anderson and his girlfriend Julia Barretto shared their opinions on getting negative judgments on social media from people they do not know personally.

“Lahat naman tayo may karapatan sa opinyon natin. At maraming tao na laging may opinyon tungkol sa ibang tao at tungkol sa ibang bagay. Pero dapat hanggang doon lang,” Anderson explained.

“Kumbaga, kung gusto niyang mamuhay sa ganoong paraan, choice niya yan, di ba? Wala tayong karapatan mag-judge,” he added.

For Barretto, she stressed that there’s a huge difference between what’s happening in real life and what netizens see on social media platforms. “So be you,” she advised.

The “Init sa Magdamag” actor also called some critics “feeling perfect” when they judge other people.

“Maraming perfect sa mundo. Maraming feeling perfect,” he quipped.

“Kunwari sa trabaho, kung lagi kang on time, pero ma-late ka ng isang beses, bad shot ka na, di ba? Ganoon talaga. So, paggising mo sa umaga, isipin mo lang, gawin mo lang 'yung best mo bilang tao, bilang trabahante,” the actor said.

Giving advice to Dalisay, Anderson told his friend to always pursue the things that would make him happy.

“Basta kung saan ka masaya. Kung saan ka mas naging mabuting tao, mas masaya, mas positive,” he said.

Anderson was criticized earlier this year after admitting his relationship with Barretto, almost two years after his controversial breakup with Bea Alonzo.

