Enzo Pineda is now a Philippine Marine reservist

MANILA -- Actor Enzo Pineda has completed the basic citizen military course as a Marine reservist under the Philippine Navy with the rank of staff sergeant.

Pineda, who admitted that it was his dream to serve the country and join the military, thanked all those who expressed their support for him to finish the course.

"By far this is one of the toughest challenges I’ve ever done in my life. I thank God for giving me and my batchmates the strength and resilience to finish the course. I also thank my family for their support and for always inspiring me to become better. I’m excited for the new adventures that this path awaits me. SSgt Pineda reporting for duty," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Pineda's girlfriend Michelle Vito congratulated the actor for completing the course.

"Congratulations to our Enzo. we are so proud,," she wrote.

Vito and Pineda marked their first anniversary in March.

The two became close while working together in the ABS-CBN series "Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit."



