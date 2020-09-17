WATCH: Jim Paredes, Boboy Garovillo of APO Hiking Society reunite for new song 'Quarantine Baby'

MANILA — Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo of the APO Hiking Society have reunited to record an original song about love during lockdown.

Uploaded on YouTube this Tuesday, the song is titled “Quarantine Baby” and tells of what it feels like to be separated from a loved one in this pandemic.

It marks the latest collaboration between Paredes and Garovillo, the only members of the APO Hiking Society who remain active in showbiz. They have been performing together in events and in shows like “ASAP,” most recently during an online protest concert against the government last July.

Paredes wrote the lyrics to “Quarantine Baby” and the two performed the song from their homes.

In the comments, some fans celebrated “Quarantine Baby” as a nostalgic return to the days they would listen to the songs of the APO Hiking Society.

The APO Hiking Society are considered OPM legends, having recorded more than 22 albums before retiring in 2010. Some of their classics include “Doo Bidoo,” ‘Blue Jeans,” “Batang-Bata Ka Pa,” “Pumapatak na Naman ang Ulan,” and “Panalangin.”

Paredes and Garovillo remain active in the entertainment industry, with the latter also delving into acting, while Paredes stayed in music. A few months ago, he collaborated with rap icon Gloc 9 for the song “Iisang Tao.”

The original APO Hiking Society had 15 members, and included John Paul Micayabas, Lito de Joya, Sonny Santiago, Gus Cosio, Renato Garcia, Chito Kintanar, Kenny Barton, Bruce Brown, Butch Dans, Kinjo Sawada, Ric Segreto Macaraeg, Goff Macaraeg, and Doden Besa.

But it was the trio of Paredes, Garovillo and Danny Javier that music fans are more familiar with. The trio was honored with the lifetime achievement award by music channel MYX Philippines back in 2007.

In 2018, their discography was made into a musical, “Eto Na! Musikal nAPO!,” by 9Works Theatrical.