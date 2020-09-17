How Ella Cruz managed to stay productive during lockdown

Ella Cruz talks about the hobbies she got into during the lockdown period. Instagram: @ellacruz

MANILA — The lockdown period has presented some with a chance to get into a new hobby.

And it appears actress-dancer Ella Cruz turned her attention towards sewing while stuck at home.

She shared her new choice of pastime in an interview with Phoemela Baranda for the online talk show of Viva, “Ano’ng Ganap?”

Cruz, who has her own YouTube channel with more than a million subscribers, explained that she wanted to learn how to alter her own clothes, presumably for use in some of her videos.

“Kabibili ko lang po ng sewing machine. Gusto ko kasing matuto ng bagong skills, so feeling ko magtahi. Kasi gusto ko palagi i-alter 'yung mga damit ko,” she said.

You can check it out below:

In the same video, she also said that the the downtime has afforded her to get the hang of her other hobby, which is streaming video games.

She also reflected on the things she learned about herself during the quarantine period.

“I’m discovering more about myself, my creativity — 'yung mga kakayanan ko po to produce (ng mga bagay-bagay) all by myself, with Julian (Trono). With my family, with the help of my family, and getting closer to my family,” she said.

Trono is Cruz’s boyfriend. They starred together as a love team in the 2017 romantic comedy, “Fangirl, Fanboy.”

Cruz is part of the showbiz industry, which was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to productions being prohibited for a time.