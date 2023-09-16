Screenshot from the teaser of “Five Breakups and a Romance.

MANILA – After sending netizens abuzz with a snippet of their upcoming movie, Kapamilya actress Julia Montes and Kapuso actor Alden Richards have shared the official teaser of “Five Breakups and a Romance.”

Montes on Saturday encouraged their fans to watch her collaboration with Richards on the big screen.

Showing on October 18 in all cinemas nationwide, the film appears to revolve around the ups and downs in the romance of the two lead characters, portrayed by Montes and Richards.

According to the actress, the movie changed how she perceives love and taught her to be braver in commitments.

“Ito ang pelikulang bumago sa akin, nagturo sa akin na mas lalong maging matapang at nagparealize sa akin importansya ng pagmamahal, pagpapatawad at pagmamahal ng paulit uli,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also thanked the GMA star for joining her in the journey and building a friendship along the way.

“Salamat sa pagsama sa akin sa journey na ito. Salamat sa pagkakaibigan, salamat at napakadali ng lahat dahil magkasama tayo sa proyektong ito,” she added.

Earlier this month, they also shared on their individual social media profiles a brief scene of their characters in a heated argument. Montes confronted him to demand an explanation for coming home late and drunk.

He tells her that he had been part of a group study and lost track of time. This only angers her as she accuses him of infidelity.

It was only in April when it was announced that Montes and Richards will be collaborating in a movie for the first time.

Montes was last seen on television when she starred with her long-time boyfriend Coco Martin in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." The series ended last year.