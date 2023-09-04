Julia Montes, Alden Richards unveil poster of upcoming movie

Alden Richards and Julia Montes teased their fans by revealing the creatively crafted posters for their upcoming movie “Five Break-Ups and a Romance.”

It comprises two photos in which Montes locks eyes with Richards, while he turns his gaze away, and vice versa.

In addition to the movie poster, the two’s onscreen chemistry also cannot be denied in the brief excerpt from their film.

Shared on their individual social media profiles, the brief scene shows the characters of Montes and Richards in a heated argument, as she confronts him to demand an explanation for coming home late and drunk.

He tells her that he had been part of a group study and lost track of time.

This only angers her as she accuses him of infidelity.

While it's definite that the movie will come out this year, the specific release date has not been disclosed yet.

It was only in April when it was announced that the Montes and Richards will be collaborating in a movie for the first time.

"Nung nalaman ko po siyempre nagulat ako, hindi na ako magkukunwari. 'Seriously, ako po?' Then siyempre honored and happy ako to work with him. Hindi pa kami masyadong nagshu-shoot pero naa-appreciate ko. That's why Alden Richards is Alden Richards. Ngayon alam ko na kung bakit," Montes said of her leading man then.

"Na-excite ako with the idea of me being paired with Julia kasi I know how brilliant of an actress she is. Kumbaga parang si Jules 'yung isa sa leading ladies, parang naka-partner ko so far, by far na unang meeting pa lang ay wala ng pretensions, naramdaman ko ang sincerity immediately. So hindi rin ako natakot to give my all in this film," Richards said.

"I think this is a start of a really good friendship and a really good working with relationship with her. Sana hindi ito 'yung huli, nandoon na ako," he added.

Back in December, Montes said in an interview that she planned to become more active in terms of acting this 2023.

Montes was last seen on television when she starred with her long-time boyfriend Coco Martin in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." The series ended last year.