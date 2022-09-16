Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto. Instagram: @mannyjacinto

Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto has been cast in a new “Star Wars” series to be released on Disney+, joining South Korea’s Lee Jung-jae of the “Squid Game” fame, according to Variety.

Jacinto will be one of three main characters in the “Star Wars” spinoff “The Acolyte,” along with Lee and previously announced lead Amandla Stenberg, Variety reported, citing sources. Another known cast member is Jodie Turner-Smith.

The Philippines-born Jacinto is best known for his breakout role in the US series “The Good Place” and was most recently seen in the box-office juggernaut “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Jacinto nor his representatives have yet to confirm Variety’s report.

The story of “The Acolyte” has yet to be detailed, but it is known to be set a century before the events of “Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace,” during a time when the Jedi were at their most powerful and the Sith were thought to be eradicated.

“The Acolyte” is the latest live-action “Star Wars” series to be announced or released, following the likes of “Andor,” “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Skeleton Crew,” and “Ahsoka” — all Disney+ titles.

