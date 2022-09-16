In August alone, ABS-CBN Entertainment gained over 488,900 new followers and 8.8 million likes

MANILA -- ABS-CBN Entertainment has another digital breakthrough as its TikTok account earned over 1 million followers and more than 18 million likes.

In a statement, the media company said that in August alone, ABS-CBN Entertainment's TikTok account gained over 488,900 new followers and 8.8 million likes, according to the analytics firm Social Blade.

ABS-CBN Entertainment's videos reach up to millions of views, where followers can watch trending highlights and teasers from Kapamilya series: “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” “2 Good 2 Be True,” “A Family Affair,” and “Love in 40 Days.”

Followers also get to watch viral scenes and some of the most iconic lines from currently airing shows, as well as updates from the hottest showbiz news, and find out what’s new and hot on the video sharing platform with “Kapamilya TikTok of the Week.”

The latest digitial milestone strengthens ABS-CBN’s digital presence where its ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel is still the most subscribed channel in all of Southeast Asia with over 41 million subscribers and 53.5 billion lifetime views.

ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page also remains the most followed page in the Philippines with over 34 million followers.

ABS-CBN’s efforts to continue to serve with entertaining and inspiring stories boosts the company’s transition into being an agile digital company with the biggest online presence among all media companies, and a growing list of digital properties that appeal to a wide array of audiences.

