Piolo on staying with ABS-CBN: ‘I don't want to hurt the station'

MANILA -- After months of speculation, award-winning actor Piolo Pascual finally laid all rumors of transferring to another network to rest and showed that he is still a certified Kapamilya.

On Thursday, Pascual officially signed the contract with ABS-CBN, attended by top network executives ABS-CBN CEO and president Carlo Katigbak, COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes, CFO Rick Tan, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal and Cornerstone Management head Erickson Raymundo.

"It feels good to be home. I never left anyway, so I’m just really happy and grateful for the moment to be back and to be welcomed by my bosses, my family. It’s a good feeling to be here," Pascual said.

The actor, tagged as "The Ultimate Heartthrob," revealed that he has been in constant talks with the management as to what project he can do for the network despite the absence of a franchise.

"This is the best time to show support and loyalty. To quote my boss Sir Carlo, sabi niya, 'Masakit siyempre kapag umalis pero mas masakit kasi you know we’re not in a good position,' so I don't want to add insult to injury. I don’t want to hurt the station that’s why I also stayed. Ito ang pamilya ko, ito ang bahay ko kaya there’s no reason for me to leave."

Pascual also expressed his gratefulness to the network that took care of him for the past 25 years. He reiterated that once a Kapamilya, always a Kapamilya.

"I said it before, I started with ABS and I said this, once a Kapamilya you’re a Kapamilya forever. 'Yung sa akin, it’s not my intention to leave or to go anywhere. I’m just siguro after being in ABS for 25 years, it’s also one way of returning the favor kasi 'di ba they took care of me for so long so at least it’s time for me to give back the kabaitan and 'yung opportunities na binigay sa akin through the years."

Endrinal revealed in an Instagram post that Pascual will be working with new Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe for the Philippine adaptation of the K-drama hit "Flower of Evil."

"I got really excited to be able to work with Lovi Poe. Nakaka-overwhelm because of the opportunity that’s given to you," he said.

It didn’t take long for the actor to say yes after the first pitch and now he and Poe are set to start filming for the project.

"As we (and Lovi) said a while ago, signed, sealed and delivered before the year ends. We’re gonna do a couple of lock-ins (tapings) for the series. Excited ako bumalik sa TV," Pascual said.