MANILA – Lovi Poe was overwhelmed with joy now that she is officially a Kapamilya after signing a contract with ABS-CBN on Thursday.

During her first-ever media conference as an ABS-CBN talent, Poe confessed she was not able to sleep properly the night before because she was too excited to begin this new chapter in her life.

“I slept for four hours. I slept really late, I was probably excited na parang nung bata ka, kapag may field trip ka the next day, ganun. Nag-alarm ako ng mga 5:30 a.m. but I woke up earlier than that. I got up at 4. I was just excited. I waited for the sunrise. I said a prayer of thanksgiving,” she said.

But butterflies continued to fill her stomach as she made her way to the ABS-CBN compound where the network’s executives were waiting for her.

“Talagang iba 'yung pakiramdam ko nung tumapak ako dito. Of course, I’ve been here before and have done guestings and visited in the past. But iba 'yung tumapak ako dito bilang isang Kapamilya. I am just very, very grateful po sa lahat ng nag-welcome sa akin today and made me feel at home,” she said.

“When I stepped out of the car, nakita ko sila Ms. Cory (Vidanes), Sir Carlo (Katigbak), Sir Deo (Endrinal) and everybody. I felt like it wasn’t real. It felt like such a dream. 'Yung pag-welcome nila sa akin, I can’t even explain it. The moment I walked in, I just really felt the love. You know how I felt nervous in the beginning? I suddenly felt at home,” Poe added.

Asked to talk about that specific moment when she felt it’s time for her to join a new family, Poe said it actually happened when she was in Los Angeles watching a beautiful sunrise.

“I was standing outside having my cup of coffee in the morning and watching the sunrise. I felt like when we see a beautiful sunrise, it’s a time to celebrate. It reminds me of a new beginning, not that because you’re looking back as if there’s anything bad in the past or anything because everything’s been great and everyone’s been amazing, but I guess the symbol of that sunrise that very day meant a lot to me,” she said.

While it was a tough decision to leave her previous home of 15 years, Poe said she is now ready to celebrate her new family.

“I am just really blessed that I have a lot of people who actually believe in me in this whole room of amazing people. I am just glad that they welcomed me with open arms,” she said.

During the virtual conference, Poe confirmed that her first appearance in a Kapamilya show would happen this Sunday on “ASAP Natin To.” She will also be taping her other appearances before she leaves for the United States again next month to begin filming the Hollywood movie “The Chelsea Cowboy.”

As for her first project as a Kapamilya, Poe said she will work on the Filipino adaptation of “Flower of Evil” opposite Piolo Pascual when she returns to the Philippines.

“Nung unang sinabi nila sa akin na I will be working with Piolo Pascual, I was really excited and talagang sabi ko this is such a dream come true. I’ve been wanting to work with him. But when he walked in kanina bringing me flowers, this was like an actual dream. Nakikita ko si Piolo Pascual palapit sa akin na may dalang bulaklak,” she said.

Poe said she considers it a huge honor because ABS-CBN is trusting her with such an amazing project.

“When I get back here, we’re going to start shooting na for ‘Flower of Evil’ na po. And yes, I have seen ‘Flower of Evil’ and it is part of my top favorites,” she said.