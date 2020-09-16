Sheree recalls how she became part of Viva Hot Babes

MANILA -- Actress Sheree Bautista took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday to share her story on how she became part of the Viva Hot Babes.

In an interview on Monster RX 93.1, Bautista said she used to be part of a band in Cagayan de Oro and in the United States before she caught Patricia Javier’s attention.

“When I was in Cagayan de Oro and in the US, I had a band. Kumakanta talaga ako sa banda, sa hotels, sa mga lounge. I got discovered by Patricia Javier kasi nagkaroon sila ng show sa Cagayan de Oro. She saw me there kasi I was one of the front acts of the show,” she said.

Bautista said Javier was actually thinking of opening a management company at that time.

“From that time, dinala ako ni Patricia Javier dito [sa Manila] and I auditioned for theater. Nag-theater ako for a while, 'Little Mermaid.' Nagtuloy-tuloy na 'yun,” she said.

After doing some theater work and appearing in a sexy magazine cover, Bautista said she was introduced to Viva executive Vic del Rosario.

“They were looking for a singer for a group. Ako 'yung nilagay nila doon. I am very thankful na I was given a chance na mapunta sa tamang direction,” she said.

When asked if she ever felt hesitant to join the group, Bautista said: “Sa totoo lang, sa lahat ng Hot Babe at that time, ako 'yung pinaka-conservative kasi I came from a very conservative family. Hirap na hirap ako magtanggal ng damit at that time.”

“Sa lahat talaga ako 'yung pinakatakot magtanggal ng damit. Ewan ko kung anong nangyari. Nung nagtagal na, parang natanggap ko na. Ngayon, okay na okay na sa akin,” she added.

Years since their group was formed, Bautista said she still gets surprised when some people get starstruck by her.

“I’m very thankful kasi hanggang ngayon, nandiyan pa rin sila. Kung hindi dahil sa kanila, wala kami dito,” she said.

Throughout the quarantine, Bautista said she has been busy painting, making new music with her brother and pole dancing.

Bautista was last seen on the now-defunct ABS-CBN series “Kadenang Ginto.”