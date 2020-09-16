LOOK: ‘2gether’ stars BrightWin lead Thai remake of 'Meteor Garden'

“2gether” stars Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin will be among the main cast of the Thai adaptation of “Boys Over Flowers.” GMMTV

MANILA — A lot of Filipinos loved “Meteor Garden.” A lot of Filipinos also loved “2gether.”

So it’s no surprise that when it was announced that the stars of “2gether” will be among the leads in a new adaptation of the story which “Meteor Garden” was based off, a lot of Filipinos freaked out in excitement.

This Wednesday, Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin were revealed as part of a cast bringing to life the Thai version of the iconic boy group F4, immediately topping the local trending topics on Twitter.

They will play the characters equivalent to Dao Ming Si and Hua Ze Lei, respectively.

They’ll be alongside fellow Thai actors Jirawat Sutivanisak and Hirunkit Changkham, with actress Tontawan Tantivejakul taking on the role of Shan Cai, once portrayed by Barbie Xu.

The teaser video and photos were shared by GMMTV, the production company behind “2gether” and its follow-up, “Still 2gether.” You can check out the teaser below:

The F4 is this group of four rich, handsome students from the Japanese manga, “Boys Over Flowers.”

The manga was first adapted into a show during the 2000s in Taiwan, with the title “Meteor Garden.” It was aired in the Philippines on ABS-CBN in 2003. The show was remade in Japan, South Korea, and most recently, in China.

It follows the story of a girl who finds herself the apple of the eye of the F4.