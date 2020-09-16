Internet sensation Zendee finds renewed stardom via TikTok

MANILA - Remember Filipino internet sensation Zendee Rose Tenerefe?

Now going only by her first name, Zendee rose to fame in 2012 as the "random girl" caught on video singing the "Dreamgirls" hit "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" which became a viral hit on YouTube.

She then went on to appear on "The Ellen Degeneres Show."

Several years later since she was first discovered, it seems Zendee continues to make strides on social media.

Just recently, Zendee found stardom anew on TikTok.

This after she went viral on the platform early this year because of her parody of the popular #TalaChallenge. She posted her version dubbed “Gala” at the height of the enhanced community quarantine in the Philippines.

Her post gained thousands of views, likes and comments that other netizens followed suit and uploaded their own versions of the #GalaChallenge.

Since then, Zendee’s followers ballooned to 4.9 million in just six months.

In a press release, Zendee said TikTok helped open up the opportunity for her to start a musical journey on the platform where she shares her own content as a singer.

For Zendee, there are five things that have worked for her since joining TikTok: Be yourself, share what you know, inspire others, stay positive, and most of all have fun.