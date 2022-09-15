Kim Rodriguez portrays Xandra in ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

Former Kapuso actress Kim Rodriguez, who debuted as a Kapamilya via “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” made a striking impression in her first major scene in the superhero series that aired Wednesday.

In the primetime program, Rodriguez portrays a Martean, Xandra, the right hand of General Borgo. While Xandra has appeared numerous times in ominous conversations with Borgo, their arrival on Earth finally saw Rodriguez in an extensive fight scene.

In the September 14 episode, Xandra confronted another of Borgo’s soldiers, Hergis (Joko Diaz), who has been stranded on Earth for years. Hergis failed in his mission to secure the powerful Martean stone from the original Darna (Iza Calzado) — and worse, killed her against Borgo’s wishes.

Seeking to explain himself to Borgo, Hergis first had to go through Xandra, who told him that their master is displeased by the complications that arose from his actions. Not only has the stone eluded him, they now also have to contend with a new, potentially more powerful protector, Narda (Jane de Leon).

Rodriguez, who started as a teen actress with GMA-7 in 2011, switched networks this year along with her management change as one of Ogie Diaz’s new talents.

Her character Xandra is one of several antagonists so far shown in “Darna,” alongside the likes of Killer Ghost (Christian Bables), Lindol Man (Dominic Ochoa), and Valentina (Janella Salvador).

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.