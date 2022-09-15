LOOK: Female OPM band vocalists reunite

MANILA — Some of the most acclaimed female OPM band vocalists reunited in a rare occasion as shared by Session Road’s lead singer Hannah Olives in a post shared Wednesday.

Joining Olives are singer Barbie Almalbis, Imago’s former vocalist Aia de Leon, Moonstar88’s former vocalist Acel Bisa, and Mojofly’s Lougee Basabas.

“Lots of laughter, encouragement, and lifting up each other. Thank you ladies for your time! Til the next one!” Olives said in the caption.

De Leon also shared some snaps of their lunch date hoping that it won't be the last.

"Today had the privilege of having lunch with the queens, with who I grew up sharing the gigging life for a couple of decades. Also had the pleasure to meet Adjeng, a fellow musician it turns out, that is close to everyone in this group to my surprise," she said.

"Thank you, Hannah, Barbie, Acel, and Lougee -- for the chill and fun afternoon-long catch-up! I'm over the moon to see you in the flesh, to hear some stuff about your lives, and also to note great tips and recommendations from Korean saunas, hair vitamins, heal your own vertigo maneuvers, to the best healthy mac and cheese hack for picky eater kids. Really grateful for today, MORE PLEASE!"

