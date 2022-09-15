Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Criza Taa marks 18th birthday with shoot

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2022 11:26 AM | Updated as of Sep 15 2022 11:52 AM

MANILA -- Young actress and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Criza Taa celebrated her 18th birthday last Tuesday, September 13.

To mark her special day, Taa treated her fans and followers with her new photos she uploaded on Instagram.

Her debut photos were taken by Nice Print Photography.

Check out her photos below: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Criza Taa (@mscrizataa)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Criza Taa (@mscrizataa)

Taa was one of the former housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso." After her "PBB" journey, she went on to appear in various TV shows on ABS-CBN including "Kadenang Ginto."

She also played Naih in the hit series "He's Into Her" with Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

