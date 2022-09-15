LOOK: Criza Taa marks 18th birthday with shoot

MANILA -- Young actress and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Criza Taa celebrated her 18th birthday last Tuesday, September 13.

To mark her special day, Taa treated her fans and followers with her new photos she uploaded on Instagram.

Her debut photos were taken by Nice Print Photography.

Taa was one of the former housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso." After her "PBB" journey, she went on to appear in various TV shows on ABS-CBN including "Kadenang Ginto."

She also played Naih in the hit series "He's Into Her" with Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

