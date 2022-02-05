Photo from iWantTFC Instagram account



The long wait is soon to be over as the hit series “He’s Into Her” started to roll the cameras to film its second season.

Netizens took to social media to express their excitement over the second installment of the show, starring breakout stars of 2021, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, collectively known as “DonBelle.”

The development took Twitter by storm as they occupied the top 2 trending topics — #HesIntoHerSeason2 and #HIH2FirstTapingDay — in the Philippines, with almost 50,000 tweets each.

Pangilinan, Mariano, and other ABS-CBN platforms shared some snaps of the first taping day of “He’s Into Her.”

[EMBED: https://news.abs-cbn.com/entertainment/12/10/21/here-are-the-shows-to-watch-out-for-on-iwanttfc-in-2022]

Joining DonBelle in the group photos were Criza Taa, Joao Constancia, Vivoree Esclito, Limer Veloso, Dalia Varde, Gello Marquez, Kaori Oinuma, and Ashley del Mundo — all wearing the Benison International School uniform.

“HERE WE GO 🐻 #HIH2,” Pangilinan said in his Instagram post.

In the released trailer, “He’s Into Her” Season 2 gives a glimpse of a tearful confrontation between Max (Mariano) and Deib (Pangilinan) who seem to be having some trust issues in their relationship.

The first season centered on Max, a hardworking girl from the province, as she navigates her new life as a student at Benison International School.

Headstrong and principled, Max clashes with Deib, who is both feared as a bully and admired as a school heartthrob.

Forced to work together for a project, the two soon understand each other’s behaviors, unpacking and helping each other resolve issues related to their families, and later becoming each other’s support system towards their aspirations.

“He’s Into Her,” based on the books by Maxine Lat and directed by Vidanes, marked the launching project of Mariano and Pangilinan in lead roles and as a tandem.

The Star Cinema production enjoyed wild popularity, seen in its record-breaking viewership on iWantTFC, which reached 4 million active users during its run; as well as trending hashtags that reached the worldwide list on Twitter.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC