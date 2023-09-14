WATCH: Ez Mil releases music video for 'Podium'

Filipino-American rapper Ez Mil has released the music video for his single "Podium."

The more than three-minute video, which was directed by Alexey Figurov, is now available on the official YouTube channel of Ez Mil.

"Podium" is one of the tracks of his album "DU4LI7Y: REDUX," which was released just last month.

The "Panalo" hitmaker announced in July that he has inked a record deal with Eminem's Shady Records, Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records.

With this partnership, the Filipino rap sensation joins an exclusive group of artists, including 50 Cent, who have been signed directly to all three renowned labels.

In August, "Realist," the lead single of Ez Mil's "DU4LI7Y: REDUX," debuted on the Billboard chart.

"Realist" is his collaboration with rap superstar Eminem.

