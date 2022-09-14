Promotional photo for Thai singer Sorn's new single 'Nirvana Girl,' which features Korean rapper Yeeun, her former bandmate in the K-pop girl group CLC. Photo courtesy of Wild Entertainment Group

MANILA — Thai singer and internet celebrity Sorn dropped late Tuesday a new single, which sees her reunite with her former bandmates from the K-pop girl group CLC.

The new song, "Nirvana Girl," lyrically draws inspiration from Buddhism to talk about the 25-year-old singer's "new journey of self discovery," Sorn's management Wild Entertainment Group said in a statement.

"'Nirvana Girl' is about shaking off the labels I used to let define me and learning to become the most authentic version of myself," Sorn said in the statement.

The release also serves as a reunion for three members of the K-pop group CLC as it features rapper Yeeun, while dancer Seungyeon choreographed the song.

CLC, a 7-member act known for songs like "Hobgoblin" (2017) and "Black Dress" (2018), disbanded last May, but the group had long been inactive prior to the split. Its last release was the single "Helicopter" in September 2020.

In February, Sorn released "Sharp Objects," her first single with Wild. In between "Sharp Objects" and "Nirvana Girl," she also put out "Scorpio" and "Save Me."

Sorn, who is still based in South Korea, is also an internet celebrity whose TikTok and Instagram accounts have garnered millions of followers. She also runs a YouTube vlog.

