Promotional photo for South Korea-based Thai singer Sorn's new single 'Sharp Objects.' Photo courtesy of Wild Entertainment Group

MANILA — South Korea-based Thai singer Sorn said she wanted to "meet" her Filipino fans again, recounting how she had a "good memory" the last time she performed in the country.

"The last time that me and my members were there were like ages ago and I had a really good memory of being there," Sorn said in an interview with ABS-CBN News on Thursday.

Sorn's last performance in Manila was in 2016, with her former group CLC for the Korean Legend Concert.

"So I would like to go back and meet everyone in person, and hopefully this year, when I produce enough songs, I'll be able to do tours and go meet everyone in person," she said.

On Friday morning, Sorn released her second solo single "Sharp Objects," which she described as "an electronic dance song with a strong synth-pop element."

The track, sung entirely in English, uses the image of a sharp object as a metaphor for the danger of falling in love "with someone that you're not supposed to fall in love with."

"I think [the song] is very relatable for a lot of people," Sorn said.

"Sometimes loving someone can be very dangerous and very alarming but you can't really help yourself," she added.

"Sharp Objects" also marks Sorn's first single with Wild Entertainment Group, her new agency after leaving both Cube Entertainment and CLC in November 2021.

Sorn said she was excited to release a song under a new agency, adding that the company gives her "a lot of freedom to create creatively, whether it's content or music-wise."

"When we first started [with 'Sharp Objects'] up until when we created the music video, I was pretty much very hands-on [with] everything," she said.

Despite her departure from CLC, Sorn remains close to the members, who even offered her encouraging messages for her upcoming release.

"We have a group chat. We basically talk almost everyday about what everyone's doing, just updating each other, sending memes," she said.

Sorn said she used the lessons she learned from her time in a girl group to "push myself and improve myself" with her solo career.

For the rest of the year, Sorn plans to release more music, which she hopes would inspire her listeners.

"I really wanna produce songs and make songs that can affect my listeners' way of thinking or encourage them to do something or get inspired," she said.

Sorn, whose full name is Chonnasorn Sajakul, debuted as part of the K-pop group CLC in March 2015. The act is known for hit songs such as "Hobgoblin," "Black Dress," and "Helicopter."

She made her solo debut in March 2021 with the single "Run."

Outside of music, Sorn is a social media celebrity who commands 2.5 million followers on TikTok and 732,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel Produsorn.