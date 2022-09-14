Patrick Garcia marks 41st birthday

MANILA -- Actor Patrick Garcia is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, as he turned 41.

On Instagram, Garcia's wife Nikka, shared her sweet message for the actor's special day as she posted a photo of them together.

"Happiest birthday to the love of my life! My husband, my best friend, my soulmate, my hot stuff, my lahat lahat na! All in one and more," she wrote.

"You are and will always be my very best YES. I HONOR, RESPECT, TRUST and ADORE you so much Patrick! I love you and forever I will choose to love you! God bless you abundantly my love! May our Abba Father grant ALL of your good hearts’ desire!," she added.

In the comment section of her post, Garcia simply wrote: "Thank you my love!"

Garcia and Martinez were married in March 2015. They have four children: Chelsea, Patrice, Francisca Pia, and Enrique Pablo.

The actor also has a son with former girlfriend, actress Jennylyn Mercado.

RELATED VIDEO