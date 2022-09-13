LOOK: Rhian Ramos shares sweet photo with new beau

MANILA — Actress Rhian Ramos appears to be slowly opening up about her new romance, as she shared Monday a sweet photo with her current boyfriend.

Ramos, 31, took to Instagram to greet her partner, entrepreneur Sam Verzosa, on his birthday.

She posted a photo of them sharing a light moment, while hugging and holding what appears to be a glass of wine each.

“Happy birthday Booboo, there's no one like you,” Ramos wrote, tagging Verzosa’s account.

The intimate snap was the first time Ramos posted pertaining directly to her relationship with Verzosa, who is the CEO and co-founder of Frontrow Philippines.

The two went public with their romance in July, when they attended the GMA Gala Night together.

Ramos opening up about her current relationship comes two years after her separation from her Israeli boyfriend Amit Borsok.

