LOOK: Patrick Garcia turns 40

MANILA -- Patrick Garcia is celebrating his 40th birthday on Tuesday, September 14.

Garcia's wife, Nikka, took to social media to share a sweet message for the actor's special day.

She said her husband is "the best decision I have ever made."

"You are everything I have prayed for and so much more," she said.

"I honor, respect, and love you with all of me! I thank the Lord for your life! I know He loves me because He gave me you! Happy birthday, my Patrick!" she added.

Aside from Garcia's 40th birthday, the couple also marked the second month of their youngest child, Enrique Pablo.

Garcia and Martinez were married in March 2015. Aside from Enrique Pablo, they have three other children: Chelsea, Patrice, and Francisca Pia.

The actor also has a son with his former girlfriend, actress Jennylyn Mercado.

