MANILA – Gab Valenciano made an appreciation post for everyone “who kept my heart beating” during some points in his life where he didn’t know where to go.

“To my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to my family, my friends, my loved ones (and those who visited and messaged who I wasn’t able to include in this post), and even complete strangers who encouraged me through every social platform, thank you,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

With everything he went through, Valenciano believes he is now exactly where he needs to be.

“With every hospitalization, every realization, every lesson learned, every misstep, and every big and small battle won, I am living the life I need to be living right now and I am exactly where I need be,” he said.

“I am far from perfect and I have a very long way to go, but I am excited to strive, to aspire, and to reach for as many stars as I can. I am excited to see where this insane adventure of a life takes me and in turn, help others achieve wonders, dream wildly, and live a purpose-driven life,” he added.

Stressing again how grateful he is for everyone who helped him along the way, Valenciano said words will never be enough to thank all of them.

“Thank you to each and every person who helped me get to this point. I will never, ever forget. I am alive because of you. I love you all with all I ever was, all I am, and ever will be.”

He then reminded his followers to always surround themselves with people who celebrate them when they win and lift them up when they lose.

To end, Valenciano said: “I found my happy thoughts and they’re all right around the corner. If I can do it, so can you.”

Valenciano made the post in celebration of World Suicide Prevention Month.

Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (02) 211-4550

0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (02) 964-6876

0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (02) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines

0917-572-HOPE or (632) 211-1305

(02) 893-7606 (24/7)

(02) 893-7603 (Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Globe (0917) 800-1123 or (02) 506-7314

Sun (0922) 893-8944 or (02) 346-8776

