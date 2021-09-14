Angel Locsin thanks netizens for praying for her dad

MANILA -- Angel Locsin took to social media to express her gratitude to all those who prayed for her 94-year-old father and their family.

This was after the actress confirmed that her father, Angelo Colmenares, tested positive for COVID-19.

"Thank you for the prayers. I'm going to take my post down because this is something I don't want to remember. I just needed to air out yesterday, 10 members of the fam from separate houses got COVID," she said in an Instagram Stories post.

"Thank you, everyone, for being a ray of sunshine to me and my family," she added.

In her now-deleted Instagram post, Locsin opened up about experiencing "a week of feeling helpless."

"Imagine having COVID at 94. Now imagine being blind in unfamiliar surroundings," she said.

The actress added that the pandemic made her realize a lot of things as she encouraged her social media followers not to lose hope amid these trying times.

"To the PWDs and everyone fighting their battles alone, kapit! This, too, shall pass," she said.

