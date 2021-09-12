Angel Locsin's father battles COVID-19

MANILA - The father of actress Angel Locsin has tested positive for COVID-19.

Locsin said this herself through an Instagram post on Sunday.

While sharing a photo of her dad inside an ambulance, Locsin said: “It’s been a week of feeling helpless. Imagine having covid at 94. Now imagine being blind in unfamiliar surroundings.”

Saying this pandemic has made her realize a lot of things, Locsin acknowledged that everyone has their own battles but “some definitely more than others.”

She then encouraged her followers not to lose hope amid these trying times.

“To the PWD’s and everyone fighting their battles alone, kapit! This too shall pass,” she said.

Following Locsin’s update, several celebrities left comments on her post, saying they will be praying for the speedy recovery of the actress’ dad.

Among them were Judy Ann Santos, Bianca Gonzalez, Marian Rivera, Amy Perez, Dimples Romana, Bubbles Paraiso and many more.